Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.40

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.40 and traded as high as $48.49. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $48.49, with a volume of 4,267 shares trading hands.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $304.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Lease Finance

In other Willis Lease Finance news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $25,844.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 912,246 shares in the company, valued at $45,165,299.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 803 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $38,295.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,265.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 522 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $25,844.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 912,246 shares in the company, valued at $45,165,299.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,494 shares of company stock worth $930,858 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

About Willis Lease Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

