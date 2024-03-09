WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $222.89 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $222.89 million and $16.55 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000626 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00017205 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000123 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02226121 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.