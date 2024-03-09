Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $26.53 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $26.53 billion and $23,451.26 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,685,854,737 coins and its circulating supply is 35,496,607,868 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,685,854,736.851 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.73503751 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $46,254.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

