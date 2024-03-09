Wrapped HBAR One Day Volume Hits $3.05 Million (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $4.39 billion and $3.05 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,685,311,905 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,685,311,904.936375 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.13088224 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $3,430,979.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

