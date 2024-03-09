XYO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.55 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. XYO has a total market cap of $177.95 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 57.7% higher against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017977 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00026941 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,389.88 or 0.99954798 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.64 or 0.00152937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.01390978 USD and is up 6.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $17,461,794.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

