Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.64

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and traded as low as $15.70. Yara International ASA shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 41,763 shares trading hands.

Yara International ASA Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.30. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.