Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $765.07

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 765.07 ($9.71) and traded as low as GBX 670 ($8.50). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 670 ($8.50), with a volume of 16,693 shares changing hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £157.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,366.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 743.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 764.13.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.