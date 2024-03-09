Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $336.14

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 336.14 ($4.27) and traded as high as GBX 338 ($4.29). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 338 ($4.29), with a volume of 51,972 shares trading hands.

Zotefoams Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £158.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,477.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 356.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 335.93.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

