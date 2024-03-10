Achain Hits Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $279,737.63 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002078 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001537 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

