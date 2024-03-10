Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $666.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,189,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.67 and a beta of 0.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $107,390,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,685,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after buying an additional 10,541,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,214,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,401,000 after buying an additional 4,608,458 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $33,638,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $33,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

