Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $666.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 4.9 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,189,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,125. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,433.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

