America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Announces Earnings Results

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.
America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 6.7 %
CRMT stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $57.61 and a 1 year high of $127.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 4,145 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.13 per share, with a total value of $261,673.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 700,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,219,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 24,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,980.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,782,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 4,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.13 per share, for a total transaction of $261,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,219,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 46,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,272. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRMT
About America’s Car-Mart
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than America’s Car-Mart
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.