America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Announces Earnings Results

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 6.7 %

CRMT stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $57.61 and a 1 year high of $127.96.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 4,145 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.13 per share, with a total value of $261,673.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 700,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,219,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 24,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,980.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,782,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 4,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.13 per share, for a total transaction of $261,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,219,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 46,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,272. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRMT

About America’s Car-Mart

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.