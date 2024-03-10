America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Announces Earnings Results

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $57.61 and a 52 week high of $127.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at America’s Car-Mart

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 4,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.13 per share, for a total transaction of $261,673.85. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 700,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,219,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 24,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.58 per share, with a total value of $1,453,980.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,782,456. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 4,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.13 per share, with a total value of $261,673.85. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 700,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,219,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,294 shares of company stock worth $2,799,272 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

