Amkor Technology, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

Amkor Technology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 96.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Amkor Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $934,068 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMKR

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.