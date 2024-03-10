Ankr Price Tops $0.0494 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $494.06 million and $78.35 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04991049 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 279 active market(s) with $72,546,063.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

