APENFT (NFT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $12.72 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. APENFT has a market cap of $12.72 million and $74.49 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APENFT has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT was first traded on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

