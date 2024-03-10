Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.66 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $12.00 or 0.00017518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $295.65 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,359,446 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 138,333,288.1904019 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 12.93703057 USD and is up 19.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 423 active market(s) with $599,547,105.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

