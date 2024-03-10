Bancor Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Bancor has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Bancor has a total market cap of $126.51 million and $12.04 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001394 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00017770 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00025957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001859 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,519.56 or 1.00087390 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.31 or 0.00161130 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,514,949 tokens. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 132,664,236.32093915 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.9600686 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 398 active market(s) with $9,683,550.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.