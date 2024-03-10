Belrium Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Belrium token can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001526 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000968 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000933 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Belrium

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

