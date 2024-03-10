BinaryX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $260.02 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $260.02 million and approximately $659,888.56 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 46.6% against the dollar. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for about $53.63 or 0.00078733 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BinaryX Token Profile

BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX emerges as a nexus between gaming and cryptos, functioning as a crypto gaming and an IGO platform. It nurtures gamefi projects providing infrastructural aid, a DAO governance framework and community engagement channels. Notable among its game offerings is CyberDragon, where players navigate a vibrant virtual realm, battling challenges and accumulating rare treasures, with tokens contributed amassing in a treasure trove, claimable by victorious players. The platform’s native token, $BNX, is integral to its ecosystem, facilitating community governance, regular airdrops, in-game utilities, event rewards, and participation in new game launches. By locking $BNX tokens, players can unlock exclusive assets and rewards, embodying BinaryX’s commitment to creating a rewarding, interactive gaming ecosystem. Through its offerings, BinaryX not only enhances the gaming experience but also supports game developers, driving forward the blockchain gaming industry.”

