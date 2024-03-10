Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($5.40), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.60) earnings per share.

Bio-Path Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Bio-Path stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,298. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bio-Path by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 117,914 shares during the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.