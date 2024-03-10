BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.02 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $853.51 million and $1.02 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $68,727.46 or 1.00137406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00017864 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00026216 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001846 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008739 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.49 or 0.00158068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 69,474.10457724 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,010,658.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

