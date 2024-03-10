Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Reaches One Day Volume of $135,775.99

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000800 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $135,775.99 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.5360779 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $171,338.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

