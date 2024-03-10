Bitcoiva (BCA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $554,139.59

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $208.64 million and $554,139.59 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $13.00 or 0.00018963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,569.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.21 or 0.00606995 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00058277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.81 or 0.00155771 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000447 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001307 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 13.38243208 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $538,992.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.