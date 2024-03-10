CashBackPro (CBP) Price Up 31.4% Over Last Week

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 31.4% against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for about $17.78 or 0.00025968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and $1.24 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00017518 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001840 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,454.10 or 0.99957354 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.82 or 0.00157434 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,454 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 18.19518363 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $953,052.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

