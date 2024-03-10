CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Cap of $67.00 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $67.00 million and approximately $12.61 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0832 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00017784 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00025869 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001873 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,552.99 or 0.99975800 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.47 or 0.00165479 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07991817 USD and is up 5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $8,276,403.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

