Celestia (TIA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.23 Billion

Celestia (TIA) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for about $15.78 or 0.00023036 BTC on popular exchanges. Celestia has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and $148.71 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celestia has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,028,712,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,028,493,150.68483 with 169,536,678.43483 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 16.82395325 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $174,899,947.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

