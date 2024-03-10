Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $300.04 million and $22.37 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00016532 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,444,335 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

