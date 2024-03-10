Conflux Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.22 Billion (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $59.92 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,978,642,688 coins and its circulating supply is 3,841,152,812 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,978,370,345.76 with 3,840,870,332.53 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.32921529 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $55,916,967.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

