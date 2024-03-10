Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Reaches $4.26 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $4.26 billion and approximately $51.94 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00060292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00020375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00019089 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.