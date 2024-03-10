DeFiChain Price Tops $0.0955 on Exchanges (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0955 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $82.37 million and $4.88 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,118,728,571 coins and its circulating supply is 862,436,892 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.