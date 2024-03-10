DEI Price Hits $0.0259 on Top Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $193.33 million and approximately $173.50 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.00126775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008332 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

