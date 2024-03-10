DigiByte (DGB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.05 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $251.04 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,475.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.70 or 0.00607079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00126346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00051473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.97 or 0.00211717 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00058766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.18 or 0.00155069 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000470 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,878,188,812 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

