Energi Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. Energi has a market cap of $16.79 million and approximately $729,193.45 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00060512 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00020401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,572,524 coins and its circulating supply is 74,572,328 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

