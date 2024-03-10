ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:SMHB)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0449 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SMHB opened at $6.30 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.
