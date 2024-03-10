Everscale Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Everscale has a total market cap of $97.58 million and approximately $145,193.07 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everscale has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,106,277,044 coins and its circulating supply is 1,961,184,293 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

