FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 105.56%. The business’s revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

FCEL stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 7.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $4.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

