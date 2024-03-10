G999 (G999) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $45.19

G999 (G999) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, G999 has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $45.19 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00060667 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00009836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00020425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00019258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001540 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.