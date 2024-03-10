GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

GAMCO Investors Price Performance

Shares of GAMI stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. GAMCO Investors has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $488.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 37.55%.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.