Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Genesco updated its FY25 guidance to $0.60-1.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-1.000 EPS.

Shares of GCO opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. Genesco has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.37 million, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Genesco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

