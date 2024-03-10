Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Genesco updated its FY25 guidance to $0.60-1.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-1.000 EPS.

Genesco Stock Down 9.5 %

GCO opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Genesco has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $43.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Genesco by 60.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Genesco in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

