Grin Hits One Day Volume of $439,520.91 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0879 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and approximately $439,520.91 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,665.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.11 or 0.00605992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00126373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00051692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.06 or 0.00211255 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00058798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00155888 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

