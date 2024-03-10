Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $62.55 million and approximately $252,999.82 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

