IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.11

IGO Limited (ASX:IGO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

IGO Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Debra Bakker purchased 7,000 shares of IGO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.20 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of A$50,400.00 ($32,727.27). In other news, insider Ivan Vella 511,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. Also, insider Debra Bakker purchased 7,000 shares of IGO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.20 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of A$50,400.00 ($32,727.27). Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About IGO

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

