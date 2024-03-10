Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $14.04 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $14.04 or 0.00020459 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $6.46 billion and approximately $203.70 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00060726 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00019151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 515,325,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,203,349 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

