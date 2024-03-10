IOST Price Tops $0.0127 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, IOST has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $270.57 million and approximately $38.15 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOST Coin Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,315,000,000 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

