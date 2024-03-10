IOTA Hits Market Capitalization of $1.09 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $65.12 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,172,092,163 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

