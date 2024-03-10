Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.14 Billion

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $1.14 billion and $116.62 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00060726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00020459 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00019151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,679 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.