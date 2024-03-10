Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $198.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.20 million. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.
Lazydays Stock Performance
Lazydays stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.29. 78,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Lazydays has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $13.27.
Lazydays Company Profile
