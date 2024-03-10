LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

LPL Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LPL Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $18.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

LPLA stock opened at $263.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.58. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 246,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 466,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,271,000 after purchasing an additional 78,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

